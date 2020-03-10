close
Tue Mar 10, 2020
March 10, 2020

Pension issues

Newspost

 
March 10, 2020

This refers to the letter, 'Pension raise' (March 8) by M Sharafat Ali Zia. The writer has rightly pointed out that unending inflation has added to the miseries of retirees and it has become very difficult to make ends meet.

This is true for EOBI pensioners where the federal government has announced a meagre raise in pensions in the recent past, which is yet to be realised. It is hoped the government will do justice with EOBI pensioners by raising the pension amount in the forthcoming budget FY2020-21 to the extent that it would enable pensioners to at least run their kitchens.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

