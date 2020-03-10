Misconstrued march

After going through most of the articles and write-ups during the weekend in more than one newspaper, I would like to make the following comments. We should be careful not to translate slogans from Western countries and languages verbatim into our language without keeping in mind our human values and religious norms. I am sure it could lead to totally wrong and undesirable inferences – though I am almost 100 percent sure our ladies never ever meant what was construed from the poster in question.

I am wholeheartedly in support of our women’s genuine demands and against the excesses towards them. It seems almost criminal for us to prevent them from playing a very positive/ constructive role in the progress of Pakistan. Best of luck to my country’s daughters, sisters, mothers and wives.

M Masud Butt

Lahore