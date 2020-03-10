Another virus case detected in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh’s fifth coronavirus case has been reported in the metropolis, bringing the number of such cases in the country to eight, the health ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

The infected person — a 53-year-old resident of Karachi— had returned from Doha, Qatar, earlier in the day, the ministry said, adding the man along with his family has been shifted to a quarantine facility.

The first person, who contracted the novel coronavirus in Pakistan, was discharged from hospital on Saturday after he recovered completely from the infection. The young man, who was the first coronavirus patient from Karachi and Pakistan, was sent home after fully recovering from the virus.