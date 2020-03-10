Man jailed for historic child sex offences

LUTON:, A 58-year-old man, of Queen Marys Avenue, Watford, has been jailed for 18 years after being found guilty of historic child sex offences.

Asif Maqsood was found guilty of 10 counts relating to three separate victims over a period of 13 years, from 1981 to 1994. He is required to serve 12 years of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

According to a news release by Hertfordshire police, Asif Maqsood, also known as Mansoor Asif, was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday (4 March) following a three-week trial. He was found guilty of seven counts of indecent assault, two counts of gross indecency with or towards a child and one count of rape.

The court heard how the victims—two girls and a boy—were aged between four and 13 during the period of abuse, while Asif was aged between 19 and 33. Detective Constable Liz McGrath, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Historic Child Abuse Team, said: “Asif’s abhorrent actions from the past have caught up with him and justice has finally been done for his three victims, who have had to carry the trauma of his despicable offending since childhood. I want to commend all three of them, and the witnesses, for the bravery and dignity they have shown throughout the duration of the investigation and the resulting court case.”

Asif will not be considered for parole until he has served 12 years of his sentence. The judge also implemented a Sexual Harm Prevention Order which prohibits his contact with the victims and other children. The order also states that he will not be allowed unsupervised access to media devices. His name will be on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.