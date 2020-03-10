Death of 4th patient with virus as UK ministers consider next moves

LONDON: Medical experts and the government are still attempting to contain the spread of coronavirus as the number of cases in the UK rose to more than 300 and the death toll reached four.

As of 9am on Monday, 319 people have tested positive for Covid-19, up from 273 at the same point on Sunday, the Department of Health said. Public Health England (PHE) will continue to trace close contacts of anybody diagnosed with Covid-19 in the containment phase, advising them to self-isolate at home to delay the spread of the virus.

The government’s action plan for the disease has three separate stages — contain, delay and mitigate — alongside a research programme. Moving to the next stage, an attempt to delay the spread of the outbreak, would mean that social distancing measures — such as restricting public gatherings and more widespread advice to stay at home — could be brought in.

In the Commons, Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed the death of a fourth patient with the disease and said that any further measures that could be introduced to tackle the spread of Covid-19 would be guided by scientific advice.

He said: “Our plan sets out what we are prepared to do and we’ll make the right choices of which action to pursue at the right moment…The scientific advice is clear - acting too early creates its own risks, so we will do what is right to keep people safe.”

Boris Johnson chaired a meeting of the Cobra emergency committee on Monday morning and the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We remain in the contain phase, but it is now accepted that this virus is going to spread in a significant way and that’s why officials have been working at speed on further steps we can take to delay the spread of the virus.”

England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said the latest patient with Covid-19 to die was in their 70s with underlying health conditions and was being treated at the Royal Wolverhampton Hospital. “It appears the virus was acquired in the UK and full contact tracing has begun,” Prof Whitty said.

The government’s scientific advisory group for emergencies (Sage) is expected to meet on Tuesday, which could provide further information for the government on when to introduce restrictions in an effort to curb the spread of the disease.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said cancelling sports events and shutting museums and galleries due to coronavirus would be “premature”.Downing Street defended its response in comparison with more drastic action being taken elsewhere in Europe. Johnson’s official spokesman said: “It’s not for me to speak on behalf of other countries. The guiding principle for the Prime Minister is that he will take the guidance of his medical and scientific advisers.”

The Foreign Office said it is in contact with around 142 British nationals on the Grand Princess cruise ship, which is due to start disembarkation of guests at the Port of Oakland, California, on Monday. The FCO said it was “working intensively” with US authorities to arrange a flight for UK citizens who are then likely to be taken into quarantine.