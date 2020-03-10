PSX records largest intra-day fall in history

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) briefly halted trading after it recorded the single largest slump in history of over 2000 points or 5.8 per cent in intra-day trade on Monday.

Investors dumped shares and ran out of the market as they took cues from plunging global stock markets and the worst slump in international oil prices since the 1991 Gulf war. The KSE-100 index, a bench mark for market performance, however recovered some losses after triggering a market halt which lasted for 45 minutes. According to the spokesperson of PSX, the “Market halt” procedure has been introduced by Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) in PSX regulations in December of 2019. Under the new rule, the action triggers when the index moves 4 per cent either way and remains there for 5 consecutive minutes. “The objective of introducing market halt is to safeguard investors and market participants during volatile markets. During this halt, trading in all securities remains temporarily suspended in order to ensure a cooling off period and run a mark to market activity as a risk management measure,” the spokesperson added.

He said PSX remained at the forefront to provide a fair, transparent and efficient marketplace for the benefit of investors, issuers and all stakeholders.Talking to APP, research head Arif Habib Limited Sami Ullah Tariq said the panic selling among the traders started when regional stock markets crashed after a steep fall in oil prices.

After a decline of around 2200 points at the start of session, the stock market recovered almost half of its losses later in the day as the losses reduced to 1160 points to close at 37058 points.

Meanwhile, the US dollar on Monday increased by Rs2.70 against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank exchange market, reaching Rs156.58. As trade commenced, the dollar rose by Rs2.70 in the open market, climbing to Rs157 in the open market.