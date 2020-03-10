Commissioner takes notice of slow pace of construction work

GUJRANWALA: Commissioner Gulzar Hussain Shah has taken notice of a news item published by The News regarding slow pace of construction work on different roads. The commissioner Monday sought immediate report from MO (I) Muhammad Muslim. Talking to reporters, the commissioner said the pace of work would be accelerated without compromising on the quality of work and all schemes would be completed within stipulated time. He said whenever development schemes are underway, there was some temporary issues and problems for the general public but once the schemes were completed these petty and temporary issues were also resolved. When contacted, The MO (I) said the development work was being carried out with full pace and all schemes would be completed by the first week of May. He said 50 percent to 60 percent work had been done on DC Road while on average 25 percent work had been completed on other roads. He said due to fair and transparent tendering and open competition among the interested contractors Rs 56 million were saved which would be utilised on other development projects.