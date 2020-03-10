Action against illegal billboards on the cards

MULTAN: Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Qamar-Ul-Zaman Qaisrani Monday said a crackdown would be started against illegal billboards across the city.

Addressing the staff after distributing jackets among enforcement team of PHA, the DG PHA said enforcement team has been formed to launch comprehensive crackdown on illegal activities and to ensure 100 percent recovery target.

He directed officers concerned to achieve recovery target and no negligence would be tolerated in this context. He said action would be taken against defaulters without any discrimination and more options would be adopted to increase self income of the department. He said the auction of publicity fee would be held on March 21.