Precautionary steps to prevent coronavirus spread

PESHAWAR: In view of the reported cases of coronavirus diagnosed in the country, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has notified some guidelines and precautionary measures for the general information and compliance.

An official handout on Monday said that people must adopt the precautionary steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. It said that everyone should avoid handshaking and hugging, biometric attendance may be stopped and the attendance register may be used.

It was also notified that side-railings, doorknobs should not be touched, while officials should keep the doors open to avoid anyone touching the doorknobs for opening them. Similar action may be taken for joint use apparatus, like computer keyboards, fax machines, telephones, and the operators can wear disposable gloves while using such apparatus.

The notification said that officers must ensure that if a person is suffering from flu, he/she must wear a mask. One mask should not be used more than a day, and it should be replaced with a fresh one. Any official showing symptoms of temperature, flu etc should be taken to a hospital straightaway, washing of hands by all staff, with soap, must be made compulsory every three to four hours. Washing should be for at least 20 seconds.