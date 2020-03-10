Steps to be taken to deal with coronavirus

SARGODHA: The commissioner Monday directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of four districts to ensure screening of all passengers coming from coronavirus affected countries.

Addressing a pre-arranged review meeting to deal with the coronavirus, the commissioner directed the DCs to make sure the availability of masks and gloves at medical stores, saying cases should be registered against owners of medical stores in case of selling medicines at high prices. She also directed to set up isolation centres outside the cities in all four districts. Other essential supplies, including ventilators and masks should be available in hospitals. She directed the health department to form special teams of doctors and para-medical staff to deal with the coronavirus round-the-clock.

The private hospitals were also directed to take steps to allocate wards for the patients of coronavirus. She also directed to launch a campaign on social, print and electronic media to raise awareness of the corona virus. The Director Health Services briefed the meeting about coronavirus. ADC Syed Shahbaz Naqvi, DC’s of four districts, Director Health Dr Rana Abdullah, DHO Dr Sohail Asghar Qazi and others concerned officers also attended the meeting.

AC raids marriage halls: On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh, Assistant Commissioner Sargodha Umer Daraz Gondal raided various marriage halls and sealed a marriage hall on violation of one dish policy.

Police arrested the marriage hall manager M Mumtaz and booked him. The AC also warned other 15 marriage hall owners to abide by one dish policy.

Talking to reporters, the AC said marriage hall owners have been directed to submit the whole month event schedule and strict action would be taken against the violators.

Two die in incidents: Two people died in two incidents in Cantonment and Darya Khan police areas.

According to police, two laborers Arslan and Sajad were working at an under-construction shopping mall at the University of Sargodha when their lift lost its balance and fell on the gourd, leaving Arslan dead on the spot and Sajad injured critically. Meanwhile, a speeding tractor-trolley hit a donkey cart rider Habib Shah of village Kuhawar Tehsil Darya Khan, leaving him dead on the spot.