Two defamation suits admitted for hearing

NOWSHERA: The court of District and Sessions Judge, Nowshera, has admitted for a hearing two defamation suits.

Nowshera Press Club former president Mushtaq Ahmad Paracha and Assistant District Education Officer of the Nowshera Cantt Circle Iftikhar Ahmad Paracha had filed the two defamation suits. These were against Farhat Shah, son of Khaista Gul, a resident of Akora Khattak town of the Nowshera district, and Ziauddin, son of Ghulam Sarwar of the Ziauddin Leather House. A senior lawyer, Mian Waqas Advocate, appeared for the plaintiffs and made initial arguments in the cases. District and Sessions Judge of Nowshera, Shehnaz Hameed Khattak, admitted the cases for a hearing. She marked the cases to Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Hasnain.

The additional district and sessions judge issued notices to a total of 10 persons. Those sent notices included Farhat Shah, Ziauddin, Ch Abdur Rehman Nasrullah Malik, Muhammad Usman, Nadia Khan, Muhammad Hussain, Suhail Sheheryar, Shamsul Haq, Azhar Chaudhry. Farhat Shah and Ziauddin were accused of uploading defamatory contents on facebook and another website of a private TV channel against Mushtaq Ahmad Paracha, Iftikhar Ahmad Paracha and then chief minister Pervez Khattak (now a defnce minister) whose proofs were placed before the court.

The accused were asked to appear in the court on April 1 in the suits which were filed to recover 26million damages.