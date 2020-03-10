35 killed in Ghana bus collision

ACCRA: Thirty-five people, including women and children, were killed Monday when two buses collided on a busy road in Ghana, officials said.

The accident, which happened in the Bono East region around 430 kilometres from the capital Accra, also left six people in critical condition. "I can confirm that the death toll has risen to 35," Bono East Regional Minister Kofi Amoakohene told AFP.

The minister said that 27 of the victims were "burnt beyond recognition". "Six of the survivors are in critical condition and are currently being monitored," he said, adding that "one person escaped unharmed." The police confirmed the toll and have launched an investigation into the crash.