Five injured in Pindigheb road accident

PINDIGHEB: A speedy Suzuki van carrying female schoolteachers rammed into a tree near Gharibwal stop here on Monday. According to details a Suzuki van coming to Pindigheb rammed into a tree near Gharibwal stop due to over speeding caused serious injuries to at least five female teachers and the driver. The injured female teachers were shifted to THQ Hospital Pindigheb by Rescue 1122 staff for first aid. The seriously injured were referred to Rawalpindi.