Monetary, fiscal board meeting postponed

ISLAMABAD: The much-awaited meeting of the Monetary and Fiscal Polices Coordination Board (MFPCB) has been postponed again for the second time on Monday and now it is rescheduled to meet on March 18, 2020.

Earlier, the MFPCB meeting was postponed due to engagements of Adviser to PM on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh because of US Secretary of Commerce's visit but this time Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Dr Reza Baqir made a request to adviser's office for postponing the MFPCB meeting due to his engagements. After this request, this scheduled meeting was postponed for the second time. There has been increasing criticism on the higher policy rate as the SBP kept it at 13.25 percent for last several months.

The SBP’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to meet at the end of the ongoing month, so the MFPCB needs to meet prior to the MPC so that the thinking of federal ministries could be shared with the central bank at institutional level.