PM, Sanjrani, other wish happy Holi to Hindu community

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday wished a very happy and peaceful Holi to the Hindu community, calling it festival of colours.

In his message, the prime minister said, “Wishing all our Hindu community a very happy and peaceful Holi, the festival of colours.” Meanwhile, Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday felicitated the Hindu community on the Holi festival, saying Pakistan is a multicultural society and all the minorities are contributing to the socio-economic growth and development of the country.

He said that the Holi festival is being celebrated in Pakistan and across the world and the whole Pakistani nation shares these festivities. He said that all minorities enjoy equal rights in Pakistan and all the minority communities are contributing in the development of the country.

Sanjrani noted that Pakistan believes in religious harmony as peaceful coexistence can help overcome challenges. He expressed his well wishes to the Hindu community. Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla, Leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz and Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq also felicitated the Hindu community on Holi festival.