Resentment expressed against Iesco teams on harassing consumers

ISLAMABAD: Tax payer consumers in majority of areas have showed strong concerns against Metering, Testing (M&T) and Surveillance teams of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) as they are harassing public by creating fear and panic.

The surveillance teams are insisting families to enter houses to check electricity connections (wires) otherwise they will face FIR of ‘electricity theft’ in this regard. The consumers have strongly protested against Iesco officials they are insisting to enter houses in absence of their men in day time to check electricity connections. The ladies said that they showed paid bills but surveillance teams are continuously insisting to enter houses to check electricity connections. “How we could allow Iesco officials to enter houses in absence of their men,” the ladies strongly denounced.

Iesco Chief (Personal Secretary) Abdul Waheed told ‘The News’ that they have started campaign against electricity theft but nobody could enter houses at any cost. Metering, Testing (M&T) and Surveillance officials can check bills and outside connections otherwise nothing.