Sexual harassment: Shah Farman orders probe into Chinese student’s complaint

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman has ordered an inquiry into a sexual harassment complaint of a Chinese female student of Malakand University against a professor.

Shah Farman confirmed that an inquiry has been ordered. “It is very serious issue and we have already taken action in Gomal University as well. No one would be spared if found guilty because people pose trust in us while sending their children to educational institutions”, the governor said

Malakand University sources confirmed that a five member’s inquiry committee had already been formed, but, according to sources, the professor has rejected the charge as baseless. Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor Malakand University Gul Zaman told this correspondent that a five members committee is probing the matter. The committee will contact the Chinese girl to record her statement. She went back to China and sent a complaint against the professor. She spent several months in Pakistan, but did not file any complaint. She lodged her complaint after her departure.

According to sources, the Chinese student Min Zhou was invited by the professor to enrol in the English department for her MPhil, but classes could not begin. It was alleged that she was appointed lab attendant at University Public School Chakdara on Rs900 per day by the professor. After spending almost six to seven months, she went back to China, and sent a complaint to the Chinese Embassy and University administration, accusing the professor of sexually harassing her.