Death toll climbs to 28 in KP rains

PESHAWAR: Death toll from rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reached 28 as three new cases were reported on Monday while the figure of those injured touched 65 mark.

In rain-related incidents in the province, 67 cattle were also killed. According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the five-day torrential rains destroyed 27 houses and damaged 225 houses in various districts of the province. Following identification of the victims, the PDMA distributed relief items including tents, mats and mattress among the affected families in Battagram, Shangla, Charsadda, Mardan and the authority is in contact with the district administration of all districts.

The PDMA also sent alert to the district administrations as Meteorological Department forecasts the possibility of more rain from Wednesday to Friday. The new wave of torrential rains, snowfall and hailstorm may cause land-sliding and flooding in sensitive districts of the province.