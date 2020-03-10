NAB summons PTI MNA Nur Alam

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned and questioned a distinguished Member of the National Assembly from Peshawar Nur Alam Khan who belongs to the ruling PTI and spoke in the National Assembly against the price hike and other ills. He had also raised his voice in the parliamentary party of the PTI in the presence of Prime Minister and leader Imran Khan.

Nur Alam Khan was also member of the National Assembly in PPP government on its ticket. He agitated about the policies of the then government as well in the presence of former President Asif Zardari and Prime Minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani. He didn’t face witch-hunting on account of his criticism about the PPP government during those days.

In a brief chat here on Monday in the Parliament House Nur Alam Khan regretted that he was summoned and questioned about his assets and the NAB officials wanted to probe about his assets. They contended that he has the assets beyond his means of income. Nur Alam Khan said that he told the inquiry officers of the NAB that the whole record of his assets and means of income is available with the Deputy Commissioner Peshawar and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). It could be conveniently verified from the two places.

He reminded that his family is prepared for putting up accounts of last two centuries but he wouldn’t budge to any such pressure and continue to speak truth in and outside the Parliament.

Members of Senate Ms. Ayesha Raza, Muhammad Javaid Abbasi, Dr. Ghaus Niazi belonging to the PML-N and Senator Muhammad Ali Saif of the MQM were also present on the occasion. They were of the view that Nur Alam Khan is a dignified Parliamentarian who had always upheld the principles and stood by the truth. Nur Alam Khan’s speech in the National Assembly earned countrywide fame made on September 16, last year where he severally criticized dearness. His address became viral on social media.

He demanded that the Adviser for Finance should be summoned and asked for the reasons of price-hike. He also urged to explain the agreement and deal with the IMF in Parliament. Nur Alam Khan had also said that he couldn’t keep quiet on this injustice and prepared to sacrifice ten seats like this for the cause of the poor. The PTI member from Peshawar also said that the accountability should be done of everyone. The accountability of two or three was of no use otherwise it should be closed.

The sources said that Nur Alam Khan had to face the brunt from Imran Khan in the parliamentary party who asked him why he forgot the price hike of PPP and Nawaz government. Nur Alam Khan reminded him that he even in those days raised the questions of dearness in the presence of the then rulers.