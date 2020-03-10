Two dacoits killed in encounter with villagers

OKARA: Two dacoits, who had killed a constable some days ago, were shot dead by villagers in an encounter near Kamma Islampur on Sunday night. Three dacoits were depriving people of cash and valuables in the area when the news spread in the surrounding villages and the villagers along with weapons rushed to the spot. Seeing the villagers, the dacoits opened fire on them. The villagers also retaliated. As a result, two dacoits were killed on the spot while their accomplice managed to escape. The killed dacoits were later identified as Aslam of Nankana Sahib and Arshad of Okara. Meanwhile, a police contingent also reached there and shifted the bodies of the killed dacoits to the DHQ Hospital. It was later disclosed by the police that the killed dacoits had murdered a constable during a dacoity some days ago and the police were searching for them hectically.

FIVE ARRESTED: Five persons were arrested for betting on a dogfight. The police received intimation that some gamblers were betting on a dogfight at Chak 42/D. Following the information, the police raided the area and arrested five gamblers Asif, Abbas, Shabbir Ahmad, Zaman and Barkat Ali while 10 others, including Mazhar, Janni, Shahmand and Iqbal, managed to escape. The police recovered the stake money and took fighter dogs into custody. A case has been registered.

SECURITY FOR HOSPITALS DEMANDED: Better security arrangements must be provided in all the government hospitals in the district. It was demanded by the Young Doctors Association here. The young doctors made the demand after two rivals groups quarrelled at the THQ Hospital, Depalpur, where men of both parties were under treatment. The accused damaged emergency articles and beat the hospital staff.