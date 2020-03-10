‘Toxic’ liquor kills 2 in Rahimyar Khan

RAHIMYAR KHAN: Two people died after consuming ‘toxic’ liquor on Monday. M Jamal, 24, of Basti Abdul Aziz, Sajawal and Pahlawan consumed liquor last night. Next day, when their relatives tried to wake them, they found Jamal and Sajawal dead. They removed Pahalwan to hospital in a critical condition.Police are looking for the bootlegger who sold toxic liquor to victims.

TWO DIE IN ROAD ACCIDENT: Two people died in a road accident on Motorway M-5 on Monday.Ali Ayaz, Muhammad Imran, Zeeshan, Imran Shahzad and Awan were travelling in a car from Sargodha to Karachi and near Motorway M-5 (Murid branch) the car hit a truck, leaving Ali Ayaz and M Imran dead on the spot and Imran Shahzad and Awan wounded critically.