Oil-tanker overturns on motorway

TOBA TEK SINGH: An oil tanker containing more than 50,000 litres petrol turned over on Motorway M-3 (Lahore-Abdul Hakeem) between Rajana and Samundri interchanges, blocking traffic on the road for several hours on Monday.

The Sheikhupra-bound oil tanker was coming from Karachi. District Police Officer (DPO) Waqar Shoaib Qureshi, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Rizwanul Haq and Rescue 1122 District Emergency Officer Faraz Munir reached the spot. The police cordoned off the area. Driver Khalid Masood of Khushab and his helper received minor injuries. Reportedly, the incident happened when the driver felt drowsy during driving.

BULL CART RACE: The twelfth annual all Pakistan Javed Iqbal memorial bull cart race was held near Pirmahal bypass on Monday.

More than 200 couples of bulls along with carts took part in the competition across the country. Thousands of people watched the race. PML-N MNA Junaid Anwar Chaudhry was the guest of honour. He also distributed prizes among the winners.