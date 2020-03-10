Man dies in roof collapse

FAISALABAD: A man died in a roof collapse incident in the area of Millat Town police on Monday. According to police, labourers were working at an under-construction house in Zia Shaheed Colony on Millat Road near Gokhowal when the roof of its first floor caved in, killing a worker identified as Zulfiqar, 48, and wounding Arshad Ali, 60, Nadeem Ramzan, 35, and Ali Sabir, 32.

Power shutdown notice: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued power shutdown programme for Tuesday (today) due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.According to the schedule, power supply from Pensara Road, Hamza Board Mills, Gohar Industrial Mills, Mongi Road, Toba Road, Scarp, Dawakhari, Shah Suwariya, Ashraf Colony, Malari, City, Mochiwala Road, Railway Road, Lal Shah, Jhang Road, Kathoor, Shalimar, Gulberg, Hasan Limited, Bashir Abad, Mureedwala Road, Paray Wal and Maqbool Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station and all feeders of 66-KV Ashiyana grid station will remain suspended from 8:00 am to 10:00 pm, while Bismillah, Megna, Saboana, MK Sons, Hasan Spinning-II, New MK Sons, Chaudhary Wala, Interloop and UET feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm on Tuesday (March 10). Similarly, electricity supply from Hasan Spinning-1, Arzo and Jaranwala Road feeders from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Noor Shaheed feeder originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station and Pathan Kot feeder emanating from 132-KV Chenabnagar grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, whereas Rehmatabad and Ashraf Abad feeders from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Nishat Mill-1 and Manzoor Park feeders emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Mughalpura feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Muzaffar Shaheed, new Sabzi Mandi, Loona, FIG, Malik Abad, Kamal Fabrics, al-Khaliq, Mansoorwala, Kamal Spinning, al-Fareed, Bhola Pir, Sohal, Thikriwala and Hussainabad feeders emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will observe load shedding from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm on March 10.

uplift projects: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) completed 416 development projects with an estimated cost of Rs 550 million during the last six months.

Fesco XEN (Construction) Syed Saleem Shah said in the previous correspondent period, the Fesco had completed 256 development schemes, but now it has completed 416 development projects.

He said during six months, Fesco electrified 134 villages and completed 224 LT proposals, besides establishing 31 new industrial feeders, adding 11 new Fesco system feeders and completing 22 line shifting projects. He said the Fesco engineers were working hard to complete development project in record time.