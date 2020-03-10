Jobless youth commits suicide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: A jobless youth committed suicide in Razabad on Monday. Abdul Rehman was jobless for a long time and his family was in a dire need of cash. In desperation he hanged himself from a ceiling fan of his house.
Meanwhile, Javeria Abbas of Elahiabad, Kausar Jawed of Chak 67/JB, Maria Akhtar of Warispura, Umer Khalil of 295/RB, Ehtsham Rashid of Mehmoodabad, Zahid Abbas of Sadhar, Mehboob Siddique of Jhang Road, Gulzar Ahmad of Chak 283/JB, Shahid of Pindi Bhattian, and Mehboob Ahmed of Sadr bypass, Faisalabad attempted suicide by consuming poison due to domestic problems.
Man’s body found in sack: A man’s body was found in a sack on Monday. Nadeem Ahmad, a car decorator of Mohallah Noorpur, was kidnapped by two motorcyclists and later his body was thrown in fields in a sack. Reportedly, locals spotted two people throwing the body of Nadeem in fields in a sack. Nishatabad police have registered a case.
