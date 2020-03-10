Civic agencies on demolition spree after Golirmar tragedy

KARACHI: After the collapse of three residential buildings in Golimar on Thursday, different civic agencies of Karachi have gone on a demolition spree.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) demolished illegal and hazardous structures in their respective jurisdictions in the metropolis on Monday.

A five-storey illegal structure constructed over an 80-square yards in district Malir, Quaidabad, opposite to the Deputy Commissioner Malir’s office, was demolished by the KMC’s anti-encroachment. Talking to The News, the corporation’s senior director anti-encroachment, Bashir Siddiqui, said the building was constructed without an approved building plan.

There was a restaurant by the name of Sarhad Hussaini Hotel on the ground floor of the building, he said, and added that other three floors were under construction. The building, he pointed out, was not occupied and had a very weak infrastructure which was tilting towards the DC office Malir, as additional floors were being constructed over it.

“We pasted notice on the building for about two weeks, but when the owner didn’t turn up we demolished it,” said Siddiqui, and added that the hotel owner was tenant and didn’t know about where the owner of the building was.

Meanwhile, the KMC carried out another anti-encroachment operation in district East’s Kashmir Road and removed all the structures from the footpaths. “Cabins and shops were present at the footpaths of Kashmir Road, which were all removed,” he said.

Another five-storey building constructed over a 40-square yards plot was demolished in Liaquatabad No 3, by the SBCA officials.