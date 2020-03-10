26 killed as bus plunges into ravine

ISLAMABAD: Twenty six people were killed Monday when a passenger bus swerved off a mountain road and plunged into a ravine near Gilgit-Baltistan’s city Skardu, Geo News reported. A spokesperson for the GB government said 25 passengers were on board the bus going from Rawalpindi to Skardu when it fell into the ravine. “All those aboard the bus including the driver were killed in the accident,” the spokesperson added. Last year in September at least 27 people, including 10 soldiers, were killed and more than 15 injured when a bus rammed into a mountain in Babusar Pass as it lost control on the road.