Political crisis worsens in Afghanistan

Ag agencies

KABUL: The political crisis in Afghanistan worsened on Monday as Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah took separate oaths as country’s president.

Meanwhile, Daesh claimed responsibility for an attack near the presidential palace in Afghanistan where rival presidential inaugurations were taking place.

"Caliphate soldiers targeted the inauguration of the tyrant Ashraf Ghani", firing 10 rockets near the presidential palace in Kabul, the extremist group said in a statement released via its usual social media channels.

Two loud blasts were heard earlier in the day as two presidential inaugurations were held. Hundreds of people had assembled at two venues inside the presidential palace complex to watch the swearing-in ceremonies for President Ghani and challenger Abdullah Abdullah, when the blasts were heard, prompting some to flee.

"I have no bulletproof vest on, only my shirt, I will stay even if I have to sacrifice my head," Ghani told the remaining crowd, as sirens sounded overhead.

The bomb blasts take place days after the United States and the Taliban signed a historic peace deal in Doha.

The bitter feud between President Ashraf Ghani and his former chief executive Abdullah Abdullah has raised fears for Afghanistan´s fragile democracy as the US prepares to leave the country.

Polls were held in September, but repeated delays and accusations of voter fraud meant that Ghani, the incumbent president, was only declared as winner of a second term in February -- sparking a furious response from Abdullah, who vowed to form his own parallel government.

On Monday Ghani, dressed in traditional Afghan clothing and white turban, arrived at the presidential palace to be sworn in, surrounded by supporters, senior political figures, diplomats and foreign dignitaries including US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad.

Minutes earlier, in another corner of the sprawling presidential palace compound, a suit-clad Abdullah inaugurated himself as president, vowing to "safeguard the independence, national sovereignty, territorial integrity" of Afghanistan.

As hundreds of people watched Ghani´s ceremony, two loud explosions were heard prompting some people to flee. A reporter saw many of those who fled return to their seats after Ghani´s refusal to leave the podium prompted cheers and applause.

The game of thrones has strained the patience of the international community and Afghans alike, with Washington warning earlier that the bickering posed a risk to the US withdrawal deal, which requires the Taliban to hold talks with Kabul.

Widening divisions among Afghan politicians would leave the insurgents with the upper hand in those negotiations. The row has left many Afghans despairing for their country´s future.

"It is impossible to have two presidents in one country," said Ahmad Jawed, 22, who urged the men "to put their personal interests aside and only think of their country instead of fighting for power".

He said, "Instead of holding oath-taking ceremonies they should talk to each other to find a solution". Afghans have shown little enthusiasm for Abdullah, Ghani or the election process in general. Most of them abstained in last year’s lacklustre poll that saw candidates pitch few ideas or policies.

Unemployment is high, and even university graduates like Jawed are struggling to find work, while violence has continued unabated, except for during a week-long partial truce ahead of the US-Taliban deal.

The Taliban, who have slammed the electoral process as "a fake and foreign-run" affair, have also ramped up attacks on Afghan forces and civilians. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the competing ceremonies showed that "nothing is more important to the slaves than their personal interests".

Meanwhile, felicitating President Ashraf Ghani after he took oath of office in Kabul, Pakistan says it hopes that “at this crucial juncture in their national life, the Afghan leaders would proceed with wisdom and foresight, eschew blame-games, resolve mutual differences, and unite in the supreme interest of their country”.

This observation comes in response to another oath taking ceremony by Dr Abdullah Abdullah, the political foe of Ashraf Ghani, who also took oath of office of the President of Afghanistan claiming that the election results are flawed against him.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan in a tweet said, “I want to congratulate Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani and look forward to working with him. Pakistan will do everything it possibly can to bring peace and stability in our region”.

This is the first time since election results were announced in Kabul, that Pakistan has officially congratulated President Ashraf Ghani.

Pakistan’s facilitations came after Anadolu Agency quoted Ashraf Ghani saying a mechanism had been reached for the release of Taliban prisoners and a presidential decree would be issued soon.

Pakistan reaffirmed that it would always support a peaceful, stable, united, sovereign, democratic and prosperous Afghanistan, at peace with itself and with its neighbours.

No high key official or politician from Pakistan attended the oath-taking ceremony but the Foreign Office says, “Pakistan was represented at the inauguration ceremony of President Ashraf Ghani,” without specifying who exactly attended.

There was no response from spokesperson at the Foreign Office when asked but it is likely that Pakistan’s senior diplomats from the Pakistan Embassy could have been present.

The Foreign Office is also silent on whether an invitation was sent from Kabul to the leadership here to attend the oath-taking ceremony or not.

However, when two MNA’s affiliated with Pushtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), Mohsain Dawar and Ali Wazir were denied permission to leave for Kabul on Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan intervened and allowed them to leave in time to attend on Monday. Mohsain Dawar tweeted that Ashraf Ghani had delayed the ceremony till the two Pakistani politicians reached Kabul.

“The people of Pakistan are linked to the brotherly people of Afghanistan through immutable bonds of history, geography, faith, kinship, culture, language, and customs and traditions. We wish our Afghan brethren a future of hope and opportunity”, said the Foreign Office in a statement.

It pointed out that Pakistan, as a shared responsibility, would continue to facilitate the Afghan peace and reconciliation process for bringing an end to the 19-year old conflict through a comprehensive and inclusive, negotiated political solution that is Afghan-led and Afghan-owned.

“The signing of the US-Taliban Peace Agreement in Doha on 29 February 2020 has created a historic opportunity for the people of Afghanistan and a pathway to intra-Afghan negotiations. We believe it is imperative to seize this historic moment and work together constructively for securing durable peace and stability in Afghanistan”, added the Foreign Office.