Khursheed Shah’s case adjourned

SUKKUR: The Accountability Court, Sukkur, on Monday adjourned the hearing of the case after Monday's hearing of a NAB reference of Rs1.24 billion against PPP leader Khursheed Shah and 17 others in assets beyond means case. The NAB prosecutor and Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah's counsel pleaded their arguments during the hearing of NAB’s Rs 1.24 bn reference. Sindh Minister for Transport, Syed Awais Qadir Shah, MPA Syed Farrukh Shah are among the other 17 co accused. The Accountability Court Judge, Ameer Ali Mahesar, asked about the absence of one of the accused, Junaid Shah, from the hearing and ordered Junaid to appear before the court on March 28.