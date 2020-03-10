Five including mother, four daughters killed in blaze

SUKKUR: Mother and her four daughters were burnt to death, when fire erupted in their flat in Hyderabad on Monday.

The incident occurred in Labour Colony flats near the Customs Office in Hyderabad where a fire broke out and led to the tragic death of five members of a family, including the mother and her four daughters, identified as widow Jannat Bibi Qambhrani, aged 50, her daughters, Shabnam aged 24, Niha, aged 22, Asma aged 8. Another daughter identified as Resham who was admitted to a local hospital alsosuccumbed to her wounds. In her statement to the medico legal authorities, Reshma said that they had lit a candle lamp which suddenly ignited a huge blaze and denied someone had caused fire.