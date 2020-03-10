Controlling locust attacks

Pakistan is currently under a locust attack. Various means are being adopted to combat the swarms of locusts, which are a serious threat to crops and the economy. The attack in 2020, the worst plague of locusts in 70 years has already affected East Africa; millions of locusts have now invaded Middle East countries like Yemen, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia from the Horn of Africa. People report biblical scenes as thick giant swarms of locusts darken the sky. The swarms are currently ravaging East Africa. In recent weeks, the insects spread to South Sudan, Uganda and Tanzania, after having devastated crops throughout Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia.

It has also engulfed Pakistan, India and is approaching the border to China, raising alarm bells. Rarely since the Exodus of Hebrew slaves from Egypt has the African continent seen locusts swarming throughout Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan and Uganda. Our immediate concern is the swarm of locusts breeding and hovering over Pakistan.

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research and provincial agricultural departments have decided to strengthen the national action plan to combat locust attacks in all the four provinces. In a related development, a Chinese technical team is visiting Pakistan to assess the situation. It reviewed the situation of locust-affected districts of Punjab with the Punjab agriculture department in Lahore. The team has presented its aerial and ground assessments to the ministry’s officials. The technical team will prepare and submit a comprehensive report to the ministry, based on which the Chinese assistance would be determined and the national action plan will further be strengthened in line with the recommendations of the report.

Pakistan has seen sporadic locust attacks in the past too. In the early ‘60s, the locust attack was so severe that the Plant Protection Department had to hire aircrafts modified to spray insecticides to control the locust attack.

Locusts are a collection of certain species of short-horned grasshoppers in the family Acrididae that have a swarming phase. Locusts have led to plagues since prehistoric times. The ancient Egyptians carved them on their tombs and the insects are mentioned in Homer’s epic Iliad, the Bible and the Quran. Swarms have devastated crops and been a contributory cause of famines and human migrations. More recently, changes in agricultural practices and better surveillance of locations where swarms tend to originate, have indicated that control measures can be used at an early stage. The traditional means of control are based on the use of insecticides from the ground or the air, but other methods using biological control are also proving effective.

The swarming behaviour decreased in the 20th century, but despite modern surveillance and control methods, the potential for swarms to form is still present, and when suitable climatic conditions occur and vigilance lapses, plagues can still occur. They are also edible insects; they have been eaten throughout history and are considered a delicacy in many countries and Halal in Islam.

The locust attacks in the Twenty First Century are being attributed to global warming. A major infestation covered much of western Africa in 2003-4, after unusually heavy rain set up favourable ecological conditions for swarming. The first outbreaks occurred in Mauritania, Mali, Niger, and Sudan in 2003. The rain allowed swarms to develop and move north to Morocco and Algeria, threatening croplands. Swarms crossed Africa, appearing in Egypt, Jordan and Israel, the first time in those countries for 50 years.

In a rare show of camaraderie, the erstwhile hostile neighbours Pakistan and India have held three back to back meetings to deal with the one common enemy- the very intrusive desert locust. Back in 2019, multiple districts of Rajasthan and Gujarat faced huge damage to standing crops. This time now, as per reports, there is a forecast of a bigger invasion of even greater magnitude, June onwards as compared to the last year. According to agriculture ministry, it is also predicted that, invasion could occur in the desert area (2 lakh sq. km) of India in June 2020 with advent of Monsoon by spring-bred swarms from southeast Iran, southwest Pakistan and the Horn of Africa that may be of a greater magnitude than last year.

While China is also sending drones to monitor the swarms of locusts and for aerial spraying of pesticides, it is also conducting trials with locust eating ducks. Chinese authorities have dispatched the 100,000 birds to its Xinjiang border in the far west of the country, where it meets Pakistan and India as the locusts continue to swarm eastwards.

A trial will take place in the coming months, after which the squadron will be sent to Pakistan’s Sindh and Punjab provinces, as well as the Balochistan province where Chinese experts undertook a field visit to take samples and speak to local agriculturists. Ducks can eat more than 200 locusts a day, compared with chickens which can manage just 70. Using ducks to prevent locust plague is economically and environmentally friendly compared with spraying pesticides.

Pakistan has to handle the locust plague on a war footing and get as much help as possible from neighbouring India and China.