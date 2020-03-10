close
Tue Mar 10, 2020
Our Correspondent
March 10, 2020

Mainly dry weather predicted

Our Correspondent
March 10, 2020

LAHORE: Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A fresh strong westerly wave is likely to enter the western parts of the country from Tuesday and may persist till Saturday. They predicted mainly dry weather in most parts of country, however rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in north Balochistan, south Punjab and lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

