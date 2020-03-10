Mainly dry weather predicted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A fresh strong westerly wave is likely to enter the western parts of the country from Tuesday and may persist till Saturday. They predicted mainly dry weather in most parts of country, however rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in north Balochistan, south Punjab and lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
LAHORE: Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A fresh strong westerly wave is likely to enter the western parts of the country from Tuesday and may persist till Saturday. They predicted mainly dry weather in most parts of country, however rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in north Balochistan, south Punjab and lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.