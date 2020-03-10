close
Tue Mar 10, 2020
Our Correspondent
March 10, 2020

Moonis Elahi for significant cut in PoL prices in country

National

Our Correspondent
March 10, 2020

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q central leader and MNA Moonis Elahi has demanded significant reduction in petrol and diesel prices instead of traditional reduction.

In a statement on Monday, he said that oil prices had been reduced up to 30 per cent at international level, now our government should also reduce oil prices for people worried over price hike.

He said this reduction should not be just nominal rather significant reduction be made in oil products prices in order to provide full relief to the people so that their pains are reduced considerably.

