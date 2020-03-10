Fate of Power Division team, repute of Nepra chief at stake

ISLAMABAD: The decision on fate of existing team of Power Division who claims for sizeable efficiency gains and repute of Nepra chairman who criticises Power Division for piling up high circular debt calling for declaring national power emergency is on the cards as Nadeem Babar, Special Assistant to PM on Petroleum will today (Tuesday) in the meeting of federal cabinet speak his mind as third party and validate the figures of either Power Division or Nepra about the efficiency gains.

Currently, the tension between Power Division and Nepra is touching new high after chairman of regulator Tauseef H Siddiqui gave a charge sheet against Power Division while giving presentation to PM about power sector some days back.

In his presentation, he had asked prime minister to declare national power emergency and take steps to lower circular debt which has soared to Rs1.93 trillion. Nepra chief, in his presentation to the prime minister, reported that circular debt had increased by about Rs492 billion during the fiscal year 2018-19 at a monthly average of about Rs41-42 billion, as opposed to Rs10-12 billion per month being reported by the Power Division.

During the presentation by Nepra chief, Power Division offered itself for accountability against its efficiency gain claims and requested Asad Umar, Federal Minister for Planning Division and Special Initiatives to come forward as third party to validate as to whose figures are right, but he stayed reluctant.

Then Nadeem Babar was given the task who will today (Tuesday) in the federal cabinet meeting come up with his independent opinion with his own figures and facts. Let’s see which stance either of Power Division or Nepra stand vindicated.

They said that Power Division wanted that Prime Minister should be given a separate briefing by Nadeem Babar, but power sector presentation has been made the agenda of cabinet meeting.

However, the regulator reported total circular debt as of Dec 31, 2019 at Rs1.856 trillion, which increased to Rs1.926 trillion by end-January. The regulator reported that Rs492 billion circular build-up included Rs325 billion born out of inefficiencies of the power companies.

This comprised Rs132 billion under recoveries (90 percent instead of 100 percent), Rs150 billion mark-up on delayed payments, Rs33 billion because of inability of the power companies to meet 15.7pc target for losses and instead facing 17.7pc actual losses and Rs10 billion due to inefficient generation companies.

The regulator also reported that monthly circular debt touched the lowest ebb of Rs3.25 billion in June 2016 and had since been increasing. The average build-up amounted to Rs10.8 billion by June 2017, followed by Rs25.58 billion by June 2018 and then Rs41 billion a month by June 2019. It slightly reduced to Rs39.67 billion by Dec 2019 and went up again to Rs42.4 billion in Jan 2020.The power regulator has advised the government to declare a power emergency to take a series of steps on urgent basis. Under this emergency, Nepra has suggested a ban on labour unions for ensuring and enhancing recoveries for and from distribution companies and proposed that there should be no imported fuel-based power projects.

According to the top officials, power sector is responsible for collecting the base tariff and to this effect it has attained the efficiency gains of 4.94 percent which means Rs127 billion during calendar year from January 2019 to December 2019. They said that Power Division acts as tax collecting agent, but for collection of GST and surcharges its performance hovers between 80 to 86 percent because of stay orders by courts in various provinces. As far as collection of base tariff is concerned, the collection of bills, ongoing anti-theft yielded better results owing to which Power Division has increased its collection by Rs127 billion. They said after regulator’s chief said in his presentation that Power Division’s efficiency gains stand at 2.5 percent, which is not correct. They said that IMF staff mission had thoroughly examined the figures of Power Division and accepted the efficiency gains of Power Division and its claim that monthly inflows in circular debt has decreased from Rs38 billion to Rs12-13 billion which will be made zero by December 2020. They said Nepra chief’s outburst based on wrong figures will go against national interests as IMF has already agreed with Power Division’s figures after verifications.

They said that Nepra chief who has no mandate at all to opine on Power Division’s output and give presentation as he is chief of regulator, which acts as court. Nepra has the mandate to give its verdicts as per policies of the government. Instead, they said, Nepra is committing wrongdoings and is in process of giving cost plus tariff to renewable power plants despite the fact that previous RE policy is no more in place since April 2018 and new RE policy is also in the process of finalisation. “We want Nepra should not give tariff unless new RE policy is approved. Under new RE policy, competitive tariff will be approved.”

They opined that Nepra chief has been launched against Power Division by those elements, who are in favour of implementation of AGN Kazi Formula for payments of Net Hydel Profit. They also said that top man of Power Division is very strict on posting of officials in Discos on merit and does not accommodate the recommendations of the powerful but unscrupulous elements in this regard.