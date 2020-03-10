CCI United win cricket crown

RAWALPINDI: CCI United defeated CCI Kings by 10 runs in the final to win the 4th Rising Star Inter-School Cricket Tournament 2020 organised by City School Capital Campus Junior Section Islamabad, says a press release.

United, batting first, scored 58 runs in the allotted four overs. Talha Waqar (25) and Mohammad Yaqoob (20) were the main scorers. Muhammad Umer took two wickets for Kings.

In reply, Kings failed to achieve the target and scored 48 runs. Hisham Ali and Abdullah Asim scored 22 and 20 runs respectively. United’s Ayan Ali and Abdul Noor took two wickets each. Talha Waqar was declared man of the match in the final.

Mohammad Yaqoob was declared the best batsman while Hassan Ali Shah picked as best bowler of the tournament. International cricketers Yasir Hameed and Hammad Azam were the chief guests on the occasion.

Principal Afia Shah, Head Mistress Hooriya Niazi and senior mistress Munazza Butt distributed prizes among the winners. As many as 11 schools from Islamabad and Rawalpindi participated in the tournament.