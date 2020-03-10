Kenin wins Lyon title

LYON: Australian Open cha­m­pion Sofia Kenin beat Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 to win the inaugural Lyon WTA event on Sunday.

American Kenin, the tournament top seed, took one hour and 49 minutes to beat her 136th-ranked German opponent. The victory will lift Kenin to fourth in the women’s rankings on Monday.

It was the 21-year-old’s second tournament victory of the year and the fifth of her career. Kenin had not won a tour match since her victory in Melbourne, losing in the first round in Dubai and Doha.

In Lyon four of her five matches went to three sets. She saved a match point against Jaqueline Cristian in the second round and in her semi-final against the Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck on Saturday every set went to a tiebreak.

On Sunday, Kenin made 42 unforced errors against Friedsam, a 26-year-old who is moving back up the rankings after undergoing two shoulder surgeries.“I’m going home with a win, which is very good.” said Kenin. “I’m very happy to have won after a good week. It hasn’t been easy. All the matches were very hard-fought.”