Five Australians in ICC women’s T20 team

DUBAI: Five players from Australia’s victorious ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 squad have been named in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Team of the Tournament.

Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney did damage aplenty with the bat and the two reprise their roles as openers in the final XI.

They’re joined by fast bowler Megan Schutt, who took four wickets in the final against India to finish as leading wicket-taker with 13, and left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen.There is also a spot for captain Meg Lanning, who led Australia from the front both with the bat and in the field to guide her country to a fifth Women’s T20 World Cup title.

The side was pulled together by a selection panel featuring commentators and former international players Ian Bishop, Anjum Chopra and Lisa Sthalekar, journalist Raf Nicholson and ICC representative Holly Colvin.

Healy and Mooney broke their own record set in 2018 with the most runs as a partnership in a Women’s T20 World Cup, with 352 at an average close to 60.

They also made their second century partnership in four innings while Healy lit up Melbourne to record the quickest 50 in a final and the highest score in the showcase.The latter was beaten by her partner a few overs later, with Mooney’s unbeaten 78 seeing her reach 259 runs — the most for one player at any edition of the tournament.

The Australian pair are followed in the team by another stellar duo, with nobody bettering the 169-run partnership made by Nat Sciver and Heather Knight against Thailand.Ensconcing herself in the middle order is Lanning, who steered her country to an historic fifth Women’s T20 World Cup title and the first on home soil.

Laura Wolvaardt only batted in two innings but certainly made her mark on the action. The 20-year-old struck 53 not out to take South Africa beyond Pakistan, with a glorious array of straight and cover drives lighting up the Sydney Showground.

As for the bowlers, few could match the feats of left-arm spinner Jonassen, who finished with ten scalps in her six matches.She’s joined in the XI by two record-breaking England bowlers in spinner Sophie Ecclestone and pacer Anya Shrubsole.No bowler has taken more than Shrubsole’s 41 Women’s T20 World Cup wickets, with eight coming in her four matches Down Under. Coming in at ten is Schutt, with no player bettering the 13 wickets she took at a single tournament.

That all came to the perfect conclusion at the MCG for Schutt, finishing with four for 18 against an India line-up she had feared to win the final for Australia. Rounding off the XI is leg-spinner Poonam Yadav, who had Australia in knots in a dramatic opening game of the tournament.

The team of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 (in batting order) is: Alyssa Healy (wicketkeeper) (Australia) - 236 runs at 39.33, seven dismissals; Beth Mooney (Australia) - 259 runs at 64.75; Nat Sciver (England) - 202 runs at 67.33; Heather Knight (England) - 193 runs at 64.33; Meg Lanning (c) (Australia) - 132 runs at 44; Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa) - 94 runs at strike rate of 149; Jess Jonassen (Australia) - 10 wickets at 14.00; Sophie Ecclestone (England) - eight wickets at 6.12; Anya Shrubsole (England) - eight wickets at 10.62; Megan Schutt (Australia) - 13 wickets at 10.30; Poonam Yadav (India) - 10 wickets

at 11.90; 12th: Shafali Verma (India) - 163 runs at strike rate of 158.25. —