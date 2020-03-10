Mooney tops T20I batting chart

SYDNEY: Beth Mooney, the Australia opener, has topped the ICC T20I chart for batters for the first time in her career, while Shafali Verma moved down to the third position as per the latest rankings update by the ICC on Monday.

Mooney aggregated 259 runs at an average of 64 in six innings in Australia’s T20 World Cup title-winning campaign, including a knock of 60 in a virtual quarterfinal against New Zealand and an unbeaten 78 in the final against India. She was also named the player of the tournament.

The 16-year-old Shafali, who was ranked No 1 ahead of the knockout stage, moved down after India’s semi-final against England was washed out and then managed only 2 in the final. New Zealand’s Suzie Bates retained her second position.

Alyssa Healy, who played a key role in Australia’s victory, with a knock of 75 off 39, climbed up two spots to be ranked fifth. South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt, whose knock of 41 off 27 deliveries went in vain in the semis against Australia, moved up by 13 positions to reach a career-best 31st place.

Among the bowlers, Jess Jonassen, Australia’s left-arm spinner, reached a career-best 728 points and is placed fifth. This is her best ranking since occupying the fourth position in November 2017.

Sophie Molineux and Delissa Kimmince also moved up the bowling chart, both advancing by 10 positions to be ranked 16th and 31st respectively.Deepti Sharma entered the top five among all-rounders for the first time in her career. She’s currently ranked fifth while Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Natalie Sciver and Hayley Matthews held on to the top four positions. — icc-cricket.com