Pakistan finish off Slovenia 3-0 in Davis Cup tie

ISLAMABAD: In one of the biggest upsets of the Davis Cup history, Aqeel Khan and Aisamul Haq helped Pakistan finish off European tennis powerhouse Slovenia 3-0 within single day as the host country stays amongst the World Group I teams for the next year.

Aisam, who was trailing by a set last evening, fought back magnificently Monday morning to give Pakistan 1-0 lead beating Nik Razborsek 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (1). In what could be termed as one of the unexpected results, Aqeel bounced back from pathetic first set loss to beat world No 260 Blaz Kavcic 0-6, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Both Aqeel and Aisam then teamed up to beat Kavcic and Tom Kocevar-Desman 6-3, 7-6 (7) to give Pakistan an unassailable 3-0 lead in the tie. Both sides decided not to go ahead with the reverse singles in a tie that was already delayed for two days.

Following the see-saw battle against rain for three days, Pakistan camp entered the court with fresh enthusiasm on Monday morning. Aisam not only went on to win the second set, saving a match point he went on to beat Razborsek courtesy to some powerful display of serve and volley game. The experienced international raised the level of his game, making Slovenian player run for each point.

After holding on their respective serves, the third set was decided on a tie-break with Aisam completely outclassing Razborsek to win the tie break 7-1. “I knew well even after losing the first set Sunday that I had a chance in the singles. My slow start in the singles was more due to the fact that I hardly play singles these days. Once I settled down I started playing aggressively and that worked,” Aisam said.

Pakistan leading tennis star said he was at ease in the third where he should have won the set well before the tie-break. “Still I was happy that my efforts had put Pakistan 1-0 up in the important tie that was played against one of the leading European tennis-playing nations.”

Aqeel lost the first set without putting up any reasonable show against the former top hundred player of the world Blaz Kavcic. The Slovenian was all over Aqeel in the first and was set to make it 1-1 for his team when Aqeel staged a remarkable fight back. It was in the second set that Aqeel was seen playing his best game, matching with Kavcic in all departments. He was facing a match point when he survived through a powerful forehand down the line shot to take the set into the tie-break.

In an extended tie-break, Aqeel won 8-6 to take the second singles into third set. By that time he was possibly playing his peak game, breaking his opponent immediately and sending in four aces on his own serve to take 2-0 lead.

Kavcic then started struggling to nullify the lead which never happened as Aqeel put his country 2-0 up winning the third set 6-4. In all he sent in 18 aces against 16 from his opponent. Aqeel also double faulted seven times against three by his opponent.

“First set could have been a tight one, had I managed to play well on the crucial stage. I just missed winning every point to go 6-0 down. I did my best not to repeat mistakes in the next two where I succeeded.”

Following 50-minute rest, Aqeel again was on the court this time for the doubles in the company of Aisam. Slovenia fielded their best doubles pair in Kavcic and Kocevar-Desman. But Pakistan pair, who had experience of playing on grass, was always a better opponent and showed some exciting display of team work. After winning the first set courtesy to Kocevar-Desman serve break, the second set was decided on a tie-break where Pakistan were leading 5-0 and Slovenian pair was seen fighting back. In an extended tie-break, Pakistan won 8-6 to the delight of packed crowd.