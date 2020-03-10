OICCI celebrates women’s day

KARACHI: The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), organised a session titled ‘Creating a Gender Equal World’ to once again highlight the importance of inclusion of women in all aspects of life, including the corporate sector.

The session coincided with ongoing celebrations of the International Women’s Day. PICG President/CEO Sadia Khan highlighted the importance of ‘Women on Boards’ in the light of Companies Act 2017, which requires all listed companies to have at least one woman in their board of directors.

OICCI President Shazad Dada said, “Advancing women’s equality is bound to deliver a high growth dividend for Pakistan. Besides being a social and moral imperative, we need to enable full potential of women for Pakistan’s prosperity.”

OICCI Women is a flagship initiative of the chamber to bring gender equality of international standards in Pakistan’s corporate sector. OICCI has also recommended the government to set a target of 20 percent women in management positions by 2022, which should be followed across the board.