Chinese aid to combat locust swarms in Pakistan

KARACHI: Chinese government aircraft carrying remote air spray material has arrived in Pakistan to combat locust swarms, and has been handed over to the Plant Protection Department of the federal government, an official of the Sindh government informed The News on Monday.

The official told The News that the Chinese authorities had not contacted the provincial government, as the Chinese teams were in direct contact with the federal government. Official said that when required, Sindh government would write to the federal government and they would spray the affected areas.

Sindh remains the worst affected by locust swarms, as the pest first appeared in Sindh during May last year. Since then, locusts remain alive in fertile and desert districts of the province.

Chinese experts visited locust affected areas in the whole country around two weeks days ago, following which prompt help was provided to Pakistan. The experts, along with Consul General Li Bijan through a press conference had offered the support.

Li Bijan had said that on Pakistan government’s request, the government of China sent a team of its agriculture experts to fight with the locust crisis. Head of the Chinese delegation Wang Fengle said Chinese experts visited the desert area of Sindh to formulate an emergency response to control locust.

These experts would closely work with the Plant Protection Department and Pakistani scientists to prevent and control locust, he said. “We suggest the government of Pakistan formulate a timely plan to control the locust,” he added.

The visiting delegation said the Chinese government would provide 50 vehicles that would spray 16,000 hectares per day, while 50 units of drones would be provided to spray and monitor 1,333 hectares per hour. It was discussed that the aircraft would be provided once the package was finalised.