KE opposes direct power sale to consumers

KARACHI: K-Electric Limited has opposed the government’s decision to allow electricity producers to make direct supply to bulk power consumers within their service area, apprehending a negative impact on its consumer base and turnover, it emerged on Monday.

KE said the supply permission would cause capacity under-utilisation, translating into monetary implications for the consumers.

“It will also create significant challenges from system planning perspective along with serious financial implications for KE, including jeopardising KE’s ability to service its debt obligations or make the required investments,” KE said in a letter to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra).

The letter, available with The News, was in a response to Nepra’s determination allowing Grid Edge Private Limited to sell power to an industrial consumer Procter and Gamble (P&G).

Under a law, any application for grant of generation licence along with authorisation to supply power to bulk power consumer within the service territory of KE is required to be assessed and evaluated.

“However, Nepra in ignorance of the aforementioned fact has issued the subject determination on factual basis and assumptions without explaining as to how relevant provisions of the Nepra Act are not violated,” KE said.

KE, the country’s only vertically-integrated power firm, said Nepra, while passing the “instant determination”, only focused the profitability of P&G through lower cost of production and other factors, “which adversely affect the larger public interests that have been ignored”. KE has already planned capacity additions across the value chain based on its distribution exclusivity and taking into account the existing and projected future demand in its service area, which includes demand from bulk power consumers (BPCs). KE has a customer base of more than 2.8 million in the city and periphery areas in Balochistan, according to a company’s latest document.

KE said it operates as per a regulated tariff regime adjusted for government policy objectives of providing subsidy to low income areas and cross-subsidies from high end residential and commercial consumers.

“Hence, KE cannot commercially compete, rather is bound by the tariff terms determined by Nepra,” it said. KE said Nepra could not allow a generation company to sell power to a BPC, since this falls “within the ambit of distribution, which is a licensed activity and as such cannot be allowed without a valid distribution licence”.

Further, no sale or distribution of electric power can be allowed in the service territory of KE, as this is illegal and in violation of the exclusive distribution rights of KE as granted to it under the distribution licence in July 2003. KE advised the Nepra to terminate the generation licence granted to Grid Edge Private Limited.