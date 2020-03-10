Victims’ names read out in sombre start to MH17 trial

BADHOEVEDORP, Netherlands: Bereaved family members listened silently with bowed heads as the names of all 298 victims of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 were read out on Monday at the start of the trial of four men accused of downing the plane.

The suspects — three Russians and one Ukrainian — were not present in court but judges decided to continue the hearing, the fruit of a long fight for justice by relatives and investigators since the crash on July 17, 2014. The shooting down of the Boeing 777 over Ukraine by a Russian-made missile was an “atrocious disaster”, head judge Hendrik Steenhuis said as he declared the trial open at a court near Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport. “The court realises the impact of the loss of so many lives and the manner in which they so abruptly ended is barely conceivable,” added Steenhuis. Planes taking off from Schiphol roared overhead during the hearing, taking the same route as MH17 did on its way to Kuala Lumpur before it was ripped apart by a surface-to-air missile over part of Ukraine held by pro-Moscow rebels. But inside the high-security courtroom it was silent during the solemn moment when prosecutor Dedy Woei-a-Tsoi intoned the names of the victims, while relatives listened with their eyes closed. “I think today is of the highest importance,” said Piet Ploeg, the head of a foundation for MH17 victims who lost his brother, sister-in-law and nephew on the doomed flight. “This is the first day that we will know what happened, who was responsible, why the plane was shot down, and to questions like what was Russia’s role.

Dutch prosecutors last year charged Russian nationals Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinsky, Oleg Pulatov and Ukrainian citizen Leonid Kharchenko with murder and causing the flight to crash. Prosecutors say all four were linked to pro-Russian separatists on whose territory the plane’s wreckage fell near the start of Ukraine’s bitter civil war. They argue the men were instrumental in bringing the BUK missile system to Ukraine from its original base in Russia — even if they did not pull the trigger.

“We have a duty to honour the truth, not just out of duty to the families, but also to do justice to international law,” Ward Ferdinandusse, another prosecutor, told the court. Judges ruled on Monday that proceedings could go ahead “in absentia” against Girkin, Dubinsky and Kharchenko as Dutch, Russian and Ukrainian authorities had tried to contact them by post and by electronic media.