Madonna cancels remaining Paris gigs over coronavirus

PARIS: Pop singer Madonna on Monday called off two concerts in Paris, the last dates in her Madame X world tour, after French authorities banned large gatherings to stem the coronavirus spread. “It is with profound regret that we are announcing the cancellation of the last two Madame X shows,” the venue for the March 10 and 11 shows, the Grand Rex concert hall, announced on its website. Paris was to be the last stage in Madonna´s tour, which kicked off in New York last September and took her to Chicago, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, Lisbon and London.