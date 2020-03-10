UN nuclear watchdog asks Iran to ‘immediately’ cooperate

VIENNA: The head of the UN’s atomic watchdog on Monday urged Iran to “cooperate immediately and fully” with a landmark nuclear agreement with world powers that is hanging by a thread.

The agency called on Iran to provide access to two locations, and said Tehran had failed to engage “in substantive discussions” to clarify the agency’s questions, said Rafael Grossi, the new chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Grossi said the IAEA had raised questions “related to possible undeclared nuclear material and nuclear-related activities at three locations that have not been declared by Iran”. He added that the lack of access to two of the three sites and Iran’s failure to engage in talks was “adversely affecting the agency’s ability... to provide credible assurance of the absence of undeclared nuclear material and activities in Iran”. An IAEA report last week revealed that Tehran refused the agency access in January to the two sites. Diplomats say these are related to Iran’s alleged military nuclear projects in the 2000s, and not its current activities. But the renewed focus on Iran’s historic programme could add to current tensions.