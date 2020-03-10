Convicts on roof as Italy jails protest virus

MILAN: Prisoners took to the roof of a Milan jail Monday, part of a string of violent protests in Italian jails against measures to keep the coronavirus out of the system, that left some inmates dead.

Jails have been ordered to stop all visits and limit day releases. Rights campaigners warned of mass revolts over the new measures, and families gathered outside prisons to protest the restrictions — and to get news of their loved ones. Around a dozen prisoners at the San Vittore prison in Milan managed to climb onto the roof of one of the wings and shouted slogans as the police and prison guards below looked on. It was the second day of unrest following revolts in at least 10 jails across the country Sunday, from Bergamo, Venice and Modena in the north, to Bari and Naples in the south. Prison guard union SPP said at least 23 prisons had been involved in protests between Sunday and Monday, amid frustration over measures aimed at preventing the virus entering the prison system. At least three inmates died during or following the clashes at the Modena Sant’Anna jail, according to prisoner rights group Antigone.

The Repubblica daily reported six deaths, citing police sources. Italian news agency ANSA said there were eight deaths, with two having died in other jails after being transferred from Modena. It said there were reports the prisoners had broken into a medical centre in the Modena jail and had overdosed. Authorities in Modena would not immediately confirm the reports.—AFP

‘No touch’ virus policy for Philippines president: MANILA: Well-wishers will not be allowed to touch Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte under new measures announced Monday by his security detail, as the deadly coronavirus spreads in the country.

Paris airport chief tests positive for coronavirus: PARIS: The chief executive of Groupe ADP, the company which runs the two main international airports in Paris — Charles de Gaulle and Orly — has tested positive for the coronavirus, the group said Monday. Augustin de Romanet tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, the company said, adding his “state of health is not a cause for concern and does not prevent him from carrying out his functions. Officials were tracing people he had been in contact with, and the CEO will stay at home for two weeks in self-isolation. The Paris airports are among the busiest air hubs in the world, with over 100 million people passing through them every year.