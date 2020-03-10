Zafar and Tehmina bag Hitech Couples Golf trophy

LAHORE: Ahmed Zafar Hayat who plays to a commendable handicap of four and his wife Tehmina Ahmed clinched the Hitech Couples Golf Championship trophy at the picturesque Royal Palm course.

These two remained radiant throughout the 18 holes stroke-play competition and got noticed for excellent drives and perfect looking crisp shot-making off the fairways. Their nearest rivals were Asim Tiwana and Rabia Tiwana who ended up as runners-up gross followed by Moazzam Ali Shah and Aisha Moazzam who grabbed the third gross position.

Winning couple in net category was Col Qaiser Khan and Brig Nasira while second net position was secured by Justice Abid Aziz and Minaa Zainab. Sardar Aaqil Omer and Sumair Omar won third net.

This contest was organised on the occasion of the international Women's Day with Minaa Zainab, a zestful and spirited lady golf organiser, at the helm of affairs in coordination with Dr M. Arshed of Hi Tech Grain Mills.

The 18-hole contest also saw seasoned golf playing couples like Mian Javed Ali and Sameea Javed, Imran Malik and Shazia Imran,Raheel Salam and Abeeda Salam ,Abdul Waheed and Gulfreen Waheed ,Nasir Mehmood and Rubina Nasir,Ali Asghar and Sadia Asghar, Col Azam Khan and Maimoona Azam who made a great match of the occasion. In the race for honours in Ladies Individual segment, the animated one turned out to be Ana James Gill. Ghazala Yasmin ,another national level golfer came second and Zaibun Nisa ended third. First position in ladies net went to Momina Tarrar ,second net to Shabana Waheed and third to Zeenat Ayesha.

At the conclusion of the event prizes were awarded to the ladies by Lt Gen(retd) Hilal Hussain, President PGF, in a ceremony attended by Yasmin Mubarik, a champion of yester years ,Justice Abid Aziz ,Dr Muhammed Arshed, Mrs Asma Shami, Chairperson, Ladies Golf, Lt Gen(retd) M.Tariq and Col (r) Jameel Khalid.