Mahmudullah, Mustafizur axed from BD’s Test contract list

DHAKA: Bangladesh Cricket Board has announced that batsman Mahmudullah and pacer Mustafizur Rahman were axed from the Test contract list and were being handed only a partial contract for white-ball cricket. The BCB during a meeting of the Board of Directors finalized a list of 16 players to be included in the national payroll, but only seven of them were offered a contract for both red and white ball cricket. Newly-appointed ODI captain Tamim Iqbal, batsmen Liton Das, Nazmul Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun and spinners Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan were the seven players who got a contract for all three formats. Test captain Mominul Haque, spinner Nayeem Hasan, pacers Abu Jayed and Ebadot Hossain were given a contract only for red-ball cricket, while Mahmudullah, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Afif Hossain and Mohamamd Naim were given contracts only for ODIs.