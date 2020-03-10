PSL-5: Hales excited to play again at National Stadium

LAHORE: Karachi Kings star batsman Alex Hales is excited to play again at the National Stadium in Karachi and is expecting jam-packed attendance in the remaining games. The 31-year-old Englishman Alex has loved the support of fans as the atmosphere was electrifying in Karachi in the first leg of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season five. “We can’t wait to get back to Karachi, the support we had there at the start of the tournament was absolutely fantastic. Hopefully, it’s three more sold-out crowds and they can give us that extra edge over our opposition,” Alex said. Alex who has scored 239 runs at an average of 59.75, with the help of two half-centuries and is the leading run-scorer for Kings in the ongoing edition also said that the opening duo of Pakistan’s number one T20I batsman Babar Azam and explosive left-hander Sharjeel Khan is the real power of Kings batting. Alex is confident that the team is still capable of qualifying in the top two as this was their initial target at the beginning of the tournament. “If we play how we know we’re capable of playing, we should qualify in the top two which is what we set out to do at the start of the tournament,” he concluded. It must be noted that Kings have to play three more matches and all will be played at National Stadium in Karachi.