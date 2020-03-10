Mooney tops T20I rankings

DUBAI: Beth Mooney, the Australia opener, has topped the ICC T20I chart for batters for the first time in her career, while Shafali Verma moved down to the third position as per the latest rankings update by the ICC on Monday. Mooney aggregated 259 runs at an average of 64 in six innings in Australia's T20 World Cup title-winning campaign, including a knock of 60 in a virtual quarterfinal against NZ and an unbeaten 78 in the final against India. She was also named the player of the tournament.