US women edge out Spain 1-0

NEW YORK: Julie Ertz headed in a last-gasp goal in the 87th minute Sunday to lift the World Cup champion United States to a 1-0 victory over feisty Spain in the SheBelieves women’s friendly football tournament.

The United States, who ousted Spain in the round of 16 on the way to the World Cup title last year, had to battle to break through against a technically sound Spanish side that controlled possession for much of the first half.

Spanish goalkeeper Sandra Panos delivered a strong performance, pushing a shot from US star Megan Rapinoe over the crossbar in the 32nd and diving to save a long-range blast from Samantha Mewis in the 60th.

Just when it looked as if the Americans might be held without a goal, a set-piece gave them an opportunity. Christen Press’s free kick from the left found a charging Ertz, who rose to head the ball past Panos, who got a hand on the ball but couldn’t stop it.

The match was played before a sellout crowd of 26,500 at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, one year to the day after 28 US women internationals sued US Soccer over pay inequality. US federation president Carlos Cordeiro had released an open letter on Saturday night in which he said federation officials "strongly believe" they have addressed the women’s concerns and offered to provide "identical compensation" to the women’s and men’s teams for matches controlled by US Soccer.